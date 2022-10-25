KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 24, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
265,735,027 152,244,740 6,904,236,924 3,762,836,563
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 729,716,190 (811,324,045) (81,607,855)
Local Individuals 8,298,088,436 (8,100,479,356) 197,609,080
Local Corporates 3,002,585,167 (3,118,586,392) (116,001,225)
