AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-3.23%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.1%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 4,237 Increased By 3 (0.07%)
BR30 15,890 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.03%)
KSE100 42,337 Increased By 123.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,599 Increased By 34.7 (0.22%)
European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 12:49pm
European shares rose on Monday, driven by hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings and a key interest rate decision from the European Central Bank.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 1.3% by 0708 GMT, with travel and leisure, retail and banking sectors leading the gains.

Wall Street’s main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the Fed will likely debate on a smaller interest rate hike in December.

However, UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 underperformed as the pound rose following news that Boris Johnson had withdrawn from the contest to become Britain’s next prime minister, likely paving way for Rishi Sunak to become the leader.

Meanwhile, Italian stocks rose 1.4% after Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy’s first woman prime minister on Saturday.

European shares drop as inflation, slowdown fears grip markets

Among single stocks, Philips gained 1% after the Dutch medical equipment maker said it expected to scrap around 4,000 jobs as it tried to streamline its organisation.

Dutch technology investor Prosus lost about 10%, tracking weakness in Hong Kong tech giants, after Chinese President leader Xi Jinping’s newly unveiled leadership team heightened fears that economic growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.

Flash readings of euro zone and UK business activity for October are due later in the day.

European shares

