Tokyo stocks open higher tracking US gains

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday after rallies on Wall Street, while the yen’s value remained volatile following reports that the Japanese government intervened to prop up the currency.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.26 percent, or 337.88 points, at 27,228.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.01 percent, or 19.06 points, to 1,901.04.

“Japanese shares are seen starting with gains following rallies in US stocks” after “speculation emerged that the US Federal Reserve may slow down the pace of rate hikes this year,” said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

Dollar-yen trade had a roller-coaster morning, changing hands at 148.33 yen about 10 minutes after the opening bell.

The Japanese currency had briefly firmed to 145 yen from around 149 yen at 8 am (2300 GMT Sunday) – compared to 147.65 yen against the dollar in New York late Friday.

Tokyo stocks end lower on inflation worries

Toyota was up 0.65 percent at 2,000.5 yen despite saying it would miss its fiscal 2023 production target “due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of Covid-19”.

Its smaller rivals Honda and Nissan were up 0.37 percent at 3,269 yen and up 0.96 percent at 460.7 yen, respectively.

Electronic parts maker Nidec rallied 4.02 percent to 8,051 yen ahead of its second-quarter earnings report due after market close.

Olympus was up 1.10 percent at 3,041 yen, after the company said it promoted director Stefan Kaufmann to CEO, a move effective from April.

Sony Group was up 1.11 percent at 9,686 yen, Nippon Steel was up 1.27 percent at 2,116 yen, and Japan Airlines was up 0.72 percent at 2,798 yen.