AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.71%)
AVN 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.65%)
EPCL 54.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
GTECH 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.03%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
OGDC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.84%)
PAEL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
TREET 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.01%)
UNITY 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.92%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By 18.9 (0.45%)
BR30 15,937 Increased By 41.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,483 Increased By 269.5 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,649 Increased By 84.1 (0.54%)
Japan’s Nikkei pares gains in afternoon as China worries weigh

Reuters Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 12:19pm
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average gave up most of its morning gains during the afternoon session to close below the key 27,000 level on Monday, as investors fretted about the outlook for China’s economy. Japan’s stock benchmark ended the day up 0.31% at 26,974.90.

Of the benchmark’s 225 components, 133 rose versus 88 that fell, with four flat. The broader Topix rose 0.28% to 1,887.19.

The Nikkei had started the day brightly, entering the lunch break 1% higher, buoyed by optimism about a slightly less hawkish US Federal Reserve and the potential for a weaker yen to boost earnings as the corporate reporting season picks up pace this week.

However, focus turned increasingly to China amid a deepening selloff in Hong Kong and mainland equities after Chinese President Xi Jinping chose a leadership team at the twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress that suggested a focus on ideology-driven policies, sacrificing economic growth.

That includes the controversial zero-COVID policy, along with the “common prosperity” initiatives that led to the collapse of the property market and the humbling of China’s tech giants.

Tokyo stocks end lower on inflation worries

“That should at least slow the pace of a rebound in the Chinese economy,” said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macro strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. “To the extent that we need to be wary about downside risks for Chinese growth, this will not be helpful to investor sentiment in Japan.”

Real estate was the worst performing sector in the Nikkei, tumbling 2.12%. J.Front Retailing was the biggest decliner, down 3.72%, followed by a 3.56% loss for department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and a 3.28% drop for peer Takashimaya. Mitsubishi Estate was next, losing 2.6%.

Startup investor SoftBank Group, which is heavily invested in Chinese tech companies, ended 0.43% lower after rising as much as 3.8% earlier in the day. Chip-related companies finished with most of their strong early gains intact.

