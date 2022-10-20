AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks end lower on inflation worries

AFP Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 12:12pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo shares ended lower on Thursday as renewed concerns over inflation and the Chinese economy overshadowed a boost to Japanese exporters from the weakening yen.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.92 percent, or 250.42 points, to end at 27,006.96, while the broader Topix index fell 0.51 percent, or 9.65 points, to 1,895.41.

The falling yen was nearing the psychologically important level of 150 against the dollar, with the greenback standing at 149.95 yen, against 149.88 yen in New York on Wednesday.

A weak yen is often seen as a positive factor for companies that sell products overseas, such as automakers.

But this was eclipsed by fresh concerns over inflation worldwide after the latest consumer price indexes both from Canada and the United Kingdom provided no relief to investors.

The figures “reinforced the view among investors that inflation is deepening globally and that monetary tightening will likely continue”, Toshikazu Horiuchi of IwaiCosmo Securities told AFP.

Desjardins analyst Royce Mendes predicted that persistent inflation “will have the Bank of Canada hiking rates further,” by as much as 50 to 75 basis points before the year’s end.

Japan’s Nikkei makes steady gains on boost from US earnings

Further contributing to the downwards momentum was a spike in coronavirus cases in China that has fuelled concerns about its economy, with leaders sticking to their zero-Covid strategy.

Beijing’s decision to delay the release of third-quarter growth data this week also contributed to unease among investors.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 2.18 percent to 84,230 yen, while Sony Group was down 0.81 percent to 9,725 yen.

SoftBank Group, meanwhile, added 0.64 percent to 5,780 yen and Toyota gained 0.02 percent to 2,004 yen.

Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks end lower on inflation worries

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

India’s Modi promises 1mn government jobs as elections loom

Fauji Cement expansion will make it Pakistan’s 3rd largest cement manufacturer

Hum Network to launch $50mn Pakistan Katalytic Fund

Oil rises on tight supplies, China possibly easing COVID curbs

Pak Suzuki announces three-day shutdown of automobile plant

Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title

Proposed EU gas cap can only work with non-EU partners: Scholz

Read more stories