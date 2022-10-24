Land acquisition for Dir Motorway begins

PESHAWAR: Land acquisition for the construction of the 30-KM Dir Motorway has been initiated and a committee is constituted to overcome any impediments and ensure timely completion of the acquisition process. Additionally, the initial survey for the entire length of the proposed motorway has also been completed.

This was revealed in a meeting held here, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, to review progress on mega projects of the roads sector in the province, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mehmood, Secretary Communications & works and senior officers of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in detail about progress made so far on Dir Motorway, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase 2, Madyan Bypass, Bahrain Bypass and other mega projects in the roads network sector.

The participants were informed that as per the initial tentative allotment, the overall length of Dir Motorway is 30 kilometers, having four lanes and it also includes the construction of two tunnels.

