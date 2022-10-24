AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Oct 24, 2022
US natgas slumps to 7-month low as losses extend into a ninth week

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
NEW YORK: US natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut US consumer heating costs this winter.

Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output and low liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that have allowed utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual ahead of winter. Gas prices have plunged about 59% during the past nine weeks.

“Gas production has been strong and the ongoing shutdown of the Freeport LNG plant has allowed for a big comeback in storage. It was not too long ago that some folks were worried about whether we would have enough gas in storage for this winter,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

Freeport LNG in Texas shut for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8.

Front-month gas futures fell 39.9 cents, or 7.4%, to settle at $4.959 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since March 21.

That also put the front-month down for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February 2021 and kept it in technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fifth consecutive day for the first time since June 2022.

US natural gas Phil Flynn LNG export LNG plant

