AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Terence J Sigamony Published 23 Oct, 2022 03:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hold that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s order disqualifying him in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1) (p) of the constitution is against the settled principles of law, misconceived and set it aside.

Imran Khan on Saturday filed a petition in the IHC through Barrister Ali Zafar praying to suspend the operation of impugned order dated 21-10-22 and restrain further proceeding by the ECP.

The PTI chief had pleaded that his petition be heard today (Saturday). However, the IHC stated that the petition would be heard on Monday, not today.

The IHC Assistant Registrar, Asad Khan, raised objections over the petition. The IHC office maintained that Imran Khan had not provided proper biometrics, further adding that uncertified documents had been attached to the petition. The assistant registrar observed that the matter was not urgent and did not need to be dealt with on the same day.

The IHC was further asked to declare that the ECP could not have exercised the jurisdiction to decide any questions of “corrupt practice or disqualification” under Section 137 read with Section 232 of the Election Act, 2017. The ECP, a day ago, disqualified former premier Imran Khan under Article 63(1) (p).

He submitted that the impugned order is arbitrary, capricious, whimsical, based on no evidence, contrary to record and ultra vires the jurisdiction of the ECP; hence, illegal and null and void.

We will contest ECP’s verdict in Islamabad High Court: Asad Umar

Ali Zafar pleaded that his client had filed the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for 2018, 2019 till 2021. If the ECP had any objection to any of the Statement of Assets and Liabilities filed by him or wanted any clarifications or additional details, under Section 137 (4) the ECP could do so in 120 days. The ECP never raised any query or objection, etc., as required by Section 137 (4) within 120 days.

The petitioner stated that he also filed Income Tax Returns in which the details of the gifts and all the transactions relating to the assets and liabilities of the petitioner had been disclosed. The petitioner also stated that the Income Tax authorities had accepted the returns without any objections. The ECP had not raised any objection or sought any clarification, etc., from the petitioner in respect of the Statement of Assets and Liabilities filed by the petitioner from the year 2019 within 120 days as required by Section 137. The ECP during the course of the proceeding never asked for more details or require any further evidence or documents from the petitioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC Imran Khan ECP Ali Zafar

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Procurement for flood-hit farmers: Govt to bear half the cost of wheat

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Marriyum seeks OIC’s role in combating Islamophobia

Petition against appointments: PHC directs FTO and 14 office advisers to file comments

Toshakhana reference: ECP yet to issue ‘signed’ verdict

Read more stories