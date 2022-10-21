AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
We will contest ECP’s verdict in Islamabad High Court: Asad Umar

  • Says PTI waiting for written order, will then make its move
BR Web Desk Published 21 Oct, 2022 06:19pm
Former planning minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Friday that the party will challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the Islamabad High Court “as soon as we receive the written order.”

Speaking to media outside Bani Gala in Islamabad, he said that the party will file a petition latest by tonight.

“The verdict will be challenged in court. We are just waiting for the written order,” he told media persons.

PTI supporters take to the streets after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Earlier during the day, the ECP disqualified Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference and stated that former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices.

Meanwhile, Umar blamed the current government for leaving no stone unturned to “control Imran Khan”.

“As a last resort, the government used its puppet institution to fulfil this aim,” he said.

“We defeated the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Punjab by-elections in July and then we won 75% seats in by-elections held last Sunday which sparked concerns for PDM,” he said.

“They want an illegal way to control Imran Khan."

According to him, Barrister Ali Zafar represented PTI in the case and explained that the petition was pointless.

“This is a legally incorrect case. Hence, the order has no standing,” he stressed. “This order will be suspended. The public is not even waiting for court order and has reflected rejection already.”

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

“People are angry and they are on the streets because they know that their mandate is being compromised through a foreign conspiracy,” Umar said. “The public is telling you that they are no longer slaves. You still have time, revisit your decisions.”

The government can check Toshakhana records of the past 20 years and it will see that Imran was the only PM who followed all laws, he said.

He also lambasted the authorities for holding no hearings of cases against PDM leaders.

Supporters of the PTI took to the streets in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other major cities on Friday after the ECP’s verdict.

PTI workers and supporters demonstrated at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi. A large contingent of police as well as water cannon and armoured vehicles are also present at the site.

Moreover, Shahrah-e-Faisal's track from Airport to Metropole has been blocked by protesters.

PTI workers and supporters blocked the road at Faizabad, the juncture of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Islamabad Police used tear gas shells at protesters to disperse them.

A high-security alert has also been issued for Islamabad. The federal police have asked all the Station House Officers to immediately inform if they receive information about party workers gathering in their areas.

Meanwhile, PTI workers also blocked Murree Road with burning tyres.

