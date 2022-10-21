ECP demands foolproof security for all its offices

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday demanded foolproof security for all its offices across the country, Aaj News reported.

In a letter written to the Ministry of Interior, the ECP sought security for its offices as well as the five-member bench that unanimously disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

“In view of the current situation, foolproof security should be provided to ECP offices and members of the ECP,” the letter added.

The decision which was reserved on September 19 was announced at 2 pm on Friday under tight security.

Soon after the decision, protests erupted across the country with PTI supporters blocking highways and main traffic arteries across the country.

A law and order situation developed outside the ECP headquarters in Islamabad where two men, including a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police constable, opened fire at the law enforcers.

According to DIG Operations Islamabad Police Sohail Zafar Chattha, the KP police constable was deputed as a gunman with PTI MNA from Mansehra Saleh Muhammad. Both individuals were arrested and shifted to the police station.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI workers, led by senior party leaders, including Ali Zaidi, and Imran Ismail, protested outside the ECP Karachi office. The protest continued for hours and was called off on the directives of party leadership at around 8:30 pm.

Addressing protesters, Ali Zaidi, who attended the PTI core committee’s meeting via video link, said that the party had decided to challenge the Election Commission’s decision in the Islamabad High Court.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari took expensive gifts from Toshakhana, but references against them were still pending in the courts.

He also thanked the supporters who came out to observe peaceful protest and urged them to stay on alert as the PTI chief could give the call for long march soon.