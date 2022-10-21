AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

In Indian village, residents take to YouTube to fulfil their Bollywood dreams

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 07:48pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

TULSI, India: A man sporting a black cap and pink T-shirt sits on a bullock cart, pile of grass behind him, and busts a rhyme to a camera while riding across the dusty streets of India's Tulsi village.

The hip-hop video is just one of many home-grown, Bollywood-inspired productions being created for the village's flagship YouTube channel, which boasts nearly 120,000 subscribers and has more than 200 uploaded videos.

Bollywood broken? Movie moguls' spell over India fades

Inspired by videos seen in the streaming service, Gyanendra Shukla and Jai Verma set up the 'Being Chhattisgarhiya' channel in 2018 as mobile Internet service became cheaper in India. They have both given up their day jobs to focus on the channel.

Residents got increasingly involved as a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 put many out of work, and now about a third of them participate in some form of content creation for YouTube, from acting to post-production work.

"Initially, we were clueless about what kind of videos to make and how to make them," said 32-year old Shukla, who is from Tulsi, located in the state of Chhattisgarh.

"We started using mobile phones to shoot and edit but later we thought we should upgrade."

Block 'busted': India's Bollywood faces horror show at box office

They now produce two to three videos a month, from slapstick comedy and action dramas to educational shorts and music videos. As a result, they earn about 40,000 rupees ($483.93) a month from YouTube, more than the roughly 15,000 rupees per month they each earned in their previous jobs.

YouTube pays creators for content after their channel registers at least 1,000 subscribers and secures 4,000 hours of watched content over a 12-month period, according to its website.

But most of the money earned goes towards upgrading equipment, with only a few popular actors getting paid for their work. The rest volunteer in their free time because they like to see themselves on the screen or have a love for acting.

"I aspire to be an actress. I want to keep trying... yes, I will obviously go (to Bollywood) if I get an opportunity," said Pinky Sahoo, 24, a popular face in the videos.

The actors vary in age, with anyone from toddlers to grandmothers in their 80s taking part.

Bollywood, Aamir Khan banking on 'Forrest Gump' remake to revive industry fortune

But for some, the channel is an opportunity to dream big -- well beyond the confines of the small village.

"We want the entire world to know us, not just India," said Verma, 30.

YouTube Bollywood

Comments

1000 characters

In Indian village, residents take to YouTube to fulfil their Bollywood dreams

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

We will contest ECP’s verdict in Islamabad High Court: Asad Umar

PTI supporters take to the streets after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

Rana Sanaullah calls on PML-N supporters to come out in solidarity with ECP

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to 'CCC+' from ‘B-’

COAS Qamar Bajwa says will retire next month, not seeking extension

ADB approves $1.5bn financing for Pakistan amid floods, supply-chain disruptions

GSKCH declares force majeure to produce Panadol range

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, settles with minor gain against US dollar

Saudi Arabia, China agree to strengthen energy cooperation

Read more stories