AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM for ensuring ‘proper’ power supply during the winter

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the supply and demand of electricity should be closely monitored in winter.

While chairing a meeting, in which various proposals were considered to control the load shedding of electricity in winter, the prime minister directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to provide maximum relief to electricity consumers in winter. He was given a briefing by the Ministry of Energy on the winter power demand and fuel projections.

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

The premier has also directed the Ministry of Energy to minimise dependence on imported fuel for power generation, and use local resources to provide affordable electricity to the people.

Former prime minister and Member of National Assembly of Muslim League (N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir, Special Assistants Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and concerned senior government officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

load shedding ministry of energy power supply Winter season Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imported fuel Electricity consumers demand of electricity

Comments

1000 characters

PM for ensuring ‘proper’ power supply during the winter

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories