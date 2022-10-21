PM for ensuring ‘proper’ power supply during the winter

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the supply and demand of electricity should be closely monitored in winter.

While chairing a meeting, in which various proposals were considered to control the load shedding of electricity in winter, the prime minister directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to provide maximum relief to electricity consumers in winter. He was given a briefing by the Ministry of Energy on the winter power demand and fuel projections.

The premier has also directed the Ministry of Energy to minimise dependence on imported fuel for power generation, and use local resources to provide affordable electricity to the people.

Former prime minister and Member of National Assembly of Muslim League (N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir, Special Assistants Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, and concerned senior government officials attended the meeting.

