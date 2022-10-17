AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 02:57pm
Follow us

The total cost of generating electricity in the country jumped nearly 46%, hitting Rs9.91 KWh in September 2022 compared to Rs6.80 KWh registered in the same month last year.

However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, electricity generation cost declined marginally by 1.5%.

“On a MoM basis, the decrease in fuel cost is witnessed mainly due to a rise in wind and solar-based generation,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note on Monday.

“In addition to this, coal and furnace oil-based costs of generation declined by 12% MoM and 3% MoM, respectively,” it added.

Moreover, power generation went down by 8.2% on a yearly basis to 12,878 GWh (17,886 MW) in September 2022, compared to 14,032 GWh (19,489 MW) in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, electricity generation also registered a drop of 8.4%, as compared to 14,053 GWh.

Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 57% YoY in August as production dips

During 1QFY23, power generation also recorded a drop of 10.3% YoY to 41,081 GWh (18,606 MW), in comparison to 45,790 GWh (20,738 MW) during 1QFY22.

Data on generation mix revealed that electricity generation decline on a yearly basis was led by coal 1,449 GWh, and Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) 1,821 GWh, which decreased by 39.4% and 31.3%, respectively.

Moreover, power generation from hydel and gas sources stood at 4,404 GWh and 1,449 GWh respectively, also showing a YoY decline of 13.4% and 3.4%, respectively, on a yearly basis.

In September, hydel was the leading source of power generation, accounting for 34.2% of the generation mix. Whereas, power generation from nuclear improved to 17.6%, after recording a YoY increase of 76.7% at 2,266 GWh.

Moreover, electricity generation from wind sources improved significantly by 102.6%, as the renewable source share in the power generation mix increased to 3.6% in September 2022, in comparison to 1.6% in the same month last year.

electricity Nuclear coal energy RLNG power generation fuel costs hydel wind costly power generation

Comments

1000 characters
Az_Iz Oct 17, 2022 06:05pm
Use more Thar coal which is proving to be the cheapest fuel for electricity generation. China and India produce about 40% of electricity using coal.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories