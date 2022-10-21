AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Ticket Wala via PayPro goes live with NIFT e-PAY to provide seamless digital payments experience

Press Release Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 12:10pm
Follow us

KARACHI: Ticketwala.pk and NiFT e-PAY go live to provide digital payment gateway services through official payments partner, PayPro.

This collaboration will enable Ticket Wala customers to conveniently purchase tickets, book events, etc. using their bank accounts via NIFT ePay and through a seamless checkout experience on PayPro’s integrated payment gateway.

Ticket Wala is the leading live entertainment platform in the country, streamlining interactions between event-goers and event promoters via a suite of tech-enabled features, and a team dedicated to advancing the events industry into an exciting future. Be it concerts, comedy & theatre shows, pop-up markets, food festivals, expos & conferences, virtual events, and even charity drives; Ticket Wala aggregates events of all shapes and sizes so users can access tickets as conveniently as possible.

NIFT ePay is a Digital Payment Service Provider (PSO/PSP), approved and licensed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). It is one of the leading e-commerce and online payment gateways with more than 400 merchants and businesses. It is a one-stop shop for all types of digital payments allowing customers to conveniently and securely pay using bank accounts, credit/debit cards, and wallets.

PayPro dominates the payments space with more than 1,300 partner merchants, PayPro’s proprietary merchant management and invoicing engine is powered by its strategic alliance with MPGS (Mastercard Payment Gateway Services), 1LINK and NiFT e-Pay, while the platform itself is directly integrated with 30+ financial institutions, including banks, digital wallets, BNPLs, and OTC collection agents with a nationwide presence, to make it the most interoperable platform for businesses to ensure seamless payment journeys for end consumers. For more information visit www.paypro.com.pk

Speaking on the occasion, Zayaan Bawany, Co-Founder & Managing Director – Ticket Wala, said “E-commerce facilitation is a step forward in transforming the live entertainment industry in Pakistan. Ticket Wala not only creates awareness of the most happening events in the country but also enables event managers to broaden their audience reach, essentially democratizing access to potential attendees, creating traction for each event.”

Haider Wahab, CEO – NiFT, said “NiFT e-Pay has envisioned to add immense value to the financial technology ecosystem of Pakistan, and it is great to see this collaboration with Ticket Wala via PayPro which provides unified digital financial services to merchants as an integrated omni channel gateway.”

Taimur Ahmed, COO – PayPro, added, “Digital transformation is all about how value is created and exchanged with suppliers or customers. The events industry is one of those sectors that is solely based on convenience & trust, and we aim to provide Ticket Wala customers a brand experience that’s worth sharing.”

