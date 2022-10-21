AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Faisal Sabzwari meets BQATI members, assures support

Press Release Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Minister Maritime Affairs Faisal Ali Sabzwari, along with Chairman PQA visited BQATI Secretariat in Port Qasim to inaugurate BQATI conference hall and to meet with managing committee of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry and leading industrialist and businessman of the area.

The minister was welcomed by Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Patron in Chief / Founder President BQATI, Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammed, President BQATI along with Ashraf Bawany, Vice President Ellahi Buksh, former president, Shakil Ashfaq former Senior Vice President and member managing committee, Amin Dawood, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naveed Shakoor.

Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Patron-In-Chief, BQATI while welcoming the guests explained the role of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) as a facilitator between the industries located in Bin Qasim Industrial Zone (BQIZ) and the Port Qasim Authority.

He also advocated that Bin Qasim Industrial Zone (BQIZ) and more specifically in Port Qasim Industrial Zone (PQIZ) offers tremendous potential for the Industrial Investment primarily due to the abundant availability of land. He appreciated the role of MoMA and PQA in this difficult time and termed BQATI and PQA as partners in progress for the growth of economy.

He said that trade and industry are driving force of the economy and BQATI is committed to facilitate Industries of the Bin Qasim area further he added that indeed industries are expanding and there is a great potential to increase manifold in Port Industrial Zone in coming days.

On the occasion Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammed, President BQATI advocated that Port Qasim Industrial Zone one of the best Industrial Zones in Karachi. He briefed that the BQATI enjoys a very cordial and supportive relations with PQA, which is mutually beneficial to both entities and contributes positively to the overall economic activity of the area.

The Minister Maritime Affairs in his address was very receptive and assured his fullest support to have more investment in PQ. The honorable minister was very much proactive in introducing policies not only to explore the avenues to enhance the industrialization beside to further improve the marine facilities. He appreciated the efforts of the Private Sector that in spite of various obstacles, the Industrial activity is going on.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim BQATI Faisal Ali Sabzwari Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammed Port Industrial Zone

Comments

1000 characters

Faisal Sabzwari meets BQATI members, assures support

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories