Faisal Sabzwari meets BQATI members, assures support

KARACHI: The Minister Maritime Affairs Faisal Ali Sabzwari, along with Chairman PQA visited BQATI Secretariat in Port Qasim to inaugurate BQATI conference hall and to meet with managing committee of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry and leading industrialist and businessman of the area.

The minister was welcomed by Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Patron in Chief / Founder President BQATI, Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammed, President BQATI along with Ashraf Bawany, Vice President Ellahi Buksh, former president, Shakil Ashfaq former Senior Vice President and member managing committee, Amin Dawood, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naveed Shakoor.

Mian Muhammad Ahmed, Patron-In-Chief, BQATI while welcoming the guests explained the role of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) as a facilitator between the industries located in Bin Qasim Industrial Zone (BQIZ) and the Port Qasim Authority.

He also advocated that Bin Qasim Industrial Zone (BQIZ) and more specifically in Port Qasim Industrial Zone (PQIZ) offers tremendous potential for the Industrial Investment primarily due to the abundant availability of land. He appreciated the role of MoMA and PQA in this difficult time and termed BQATI and PQA as partners in progress for the growth of economy.

He said that trade and industry are driving force of the economy and BQATI is committed to facilitate Industries of the Bin Qasim area further he added that indeed industries are expanding and there is a great potential to increase manifold in Port Industrial Zone in coming days.

On the occasion Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammed, President BQATI advocated that Port Qasim Industrial Zone one of the best Industrial Zones in Karachi. He briefed that the BQATI enjoys a very cordial and supportive relations with PQA, which is mutually beneficial to both entities and contributes positively to the overall economic activity of the area.

The Minister Maritime Affairs in his address was very receptive and assured his fullest support to have more investment in PQ. The honorable minister was very much proactive in introducing policies not only to explore the avenues to enhance the industrialization beside to further improve the marine facilities. He appreciated the efforts of the Private Sector that in spite of various obstacles, the Industrial activity is going on.

