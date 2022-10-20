Simmering Balochistan cauldron: MPs demand ‘truth and reconciliation commission’

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday proposed to form a truth and reconciliation commission under a sitting Supreme Court judge to resolve the issues of terrorism, and missing persons, particularly in Balochistan.

They also raised serious concerns over the worsening situation in Swat where citizens have taken to the streets against growing violence in recent days.

The lawmakers regretted the discovery of unidentified rotting and decomposing human bodies on the roof of Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

Responding to a point of order by Akhtar Mengal of Balochistan National Party (BNP), Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif said the political leadership should take the initiative to find a permanent solution to the problems faced by the people of Balochistan and the worsening situation in Swat. “We are one nation and cannot stay indifferent to the problems of any federating unit,” he maintained.

He said that the points raised by Mengal regarding the Balochistan situation were genuine and there was a dire need to heal the wounds of the people of the province. He said that issues of Balochistan should be addressed by sitting together with the people of Balochistan and their leadership.

He also voiced concerns over the security situation in Swat and other areas, warning this could also spread to other areas. He said responsibility rested with all the institutions to find a solution to the threats faced by the state. He lauded the people of Swat for standing up against the terrorist elements.

He proposed to constitute a truth and reconciliation commission under a sitting judge of the Supreme Court to resolve such issues in the country and first it should be started from Balochistan.

The minister said that hundreds of unidentified bodies were found in a hospital of Multan, adding the DNA test should be conducted on these dead bodies.

He said that investigation should be conducted of this incident, adding the PTI government was removed through a constitutional way, regretting that its chairman was now trying to blackmail.

“Balochistan’s issues must be resolved,” he maintained.

Asif said that the elites of the country have made mistakes and admitted that some of the sins and crimes were committed by the rulers.

He also lamented that politicians have spoken on the issue verbally just to get votes, adding the problems of Balochistan can be addressed by sitting together with the leaders and the people of Balochistan.

The Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, said that “what is happening in Pakistan is not an insurgency rather it is terrorism”.

She lashed out at violent elements for hiding their nefarious designs behind religion, adding: “Sorry, it is only a fight for power. It is not a fight for religion; have the guts to say it.”

Recalling that the PPP became a soft target for denouncing terrorism earlier, she and added: “We have not come here to mince words on the issue. Neither are we here for terrorism to rear its head again in Swat. This is our country and we have to save it.” She demanded that everyone should be taken into confidence on the progress of operations launched again terrorism and the direction in which they are headed.

“Pakistan has paid a big price (for fighting terrorism) in the past and there have been several successful operations that were acknowledged by the entire world.

“And now, the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) is on the rise. But in what capacity, and as what? …Citizens of Pakistan? …Have they de-militarised,” she questioned, adding that “if such was the case, show us the proof”. She said that there is a need for the establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission to resolve the issues of the country. She said that they do not want terrorism to increase in the country as it is “ours” and have to save it.

“The problems of Balochistan should be heard to start reconciliation. We should also hear the bitter truth about the problems of Balochistan,” said Rehman. She also urged the courts to hear human rights cases.

Mohsin Dawar also supported the establishment of the truth and reconciliation commission, saying it is imperative to take the country in a right direction.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada claimed that “neither the judiciary nor the army can protect us”, adding the parliament should play its role.

Earlier, Akhtar Mengal lamented Balochistan’s situation, saying the people of the province should not be pushed to a point of no return.

He deplored that democratic and undemocratic governments had ruled the country, different parties had come to power, and changes were made to the Constitution but Balochistan never changed. “Why the issues faced by the people of Balochistan are not being resolved,” asked Mengal. He said that his words are taken seriously but there was nothing in the hands of the government.

The coalition government’s partner told the house that the people killed by the Counter Terrorism Department have been identified and all of those people were “picked up”.

“Wasim Tabish was a student who wrote a poem for the missing persons. In this country poetry is also a sin. Those who speak and write are picked up,” said Mengal.

He said that they had shared a list of missing persons with the PTI government, and one of the persons, who was on the list, was found to be killed in an encounter. “Do not push us to a point of no return,” warned Mengal, as he urged the end of fake encounters in Balochistan.

He also raised serious concerns over founding unidentified dead bodies on the roof of a hospital in Multan.

He also proposed the formation of a commission under a sitting judge of the Supreme Court to resolve the issue of missing persons and terrorism in Balochistan.

