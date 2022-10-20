AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Oct 20, 2022
Junejo elected chairman of NA commerce panel

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022 06:31am
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce on Wednesday elected Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, after resignation of Raza Rabbani Khar who has been elevated to federal government on the quota of PPP.

The Additional Secretary Legislation informed the Committee that Raza Rabbani Khar, MNA has tendered his resignation as Chair of the Standing Committee on Commerce, as he was appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

He briefed the Committee about the procedure for election of the Chairman. Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, MNA/ Member of the Standing Committee on Commerce, proposed the name of Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA as the Chairman of the Committee.

The proposal was seconded by Tahira Aurangzeb, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Usman Ibrahim, Wajiha Qamar, and Ahmed Hussain Deharr, MNAs/ Members of the Committee. Accordingly, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA was unanimously elected as the Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Raza Khar elected as NA body chairman

Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar and Members of the Committee congratulated the newly elected Chairman and expressed their support and active participation regarding the business of the Committee.

The Chair-elect thanked all the participants and appreciated their trust and overwhelming support to him. He expressed his strong commitment towards meaningful working of the Committee. The meeting was attended by Usman Ibrahim, Rasheed Ahmed Khan, Tahira Aurangzeb, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Wajiha Qamar, and Ahmed Hussain Deharr, MNAs.

