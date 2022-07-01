ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Raza Khar elected as NA body chairman

Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce has unanimously elected Raza Rabbani Khar, brother of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, as its new Chairman here on Thursday. The position of Chairman Standing Committee on Commerce, which is in the quota of PPP, was vacanted after Syed Naveed Qamar took oath as Minister for Commerce.

The Committee members congratulated the Chairman-elect and expressed strong commitment, active participation and full support for the business of the Committee. The newly elected Chairman thanked all his fellow MNAs for participation in the process and appreciated their trust and overwhelming support.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ms Wajiha Akram, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani, Ms Tahira Aurangzeb, Ahmad Hussain Deharr, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, and Rana Iradat Sharif Khan. The meeting was also attended by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister Parliamentary Affairs.

