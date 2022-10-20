Need stressed for improving trade with Ethiopia

KARACHI: Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jamal Baker Abdullah has said that Ethiopia is the gateway of African countries, adding that Pakistani investors will be provided with more opportunities there than the European market. The industrialists will get the cheapest electricity in Ethiopia.

He said so during a meeting with representatives of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). He said that Pakistani businessmen do not pay attention to the opportunities in the African market and are busy trying to gain access to other markets.

He said that like Pakistan, Ethiopia has an important strategic location, but there is a lack of connectivity between the two countries.

The ambassador of Ethiopia said that they are going to conclude a joint chamber agreement with Pakistan. He said while Ethiopia closed several embassies in Europe but is going to open an embassy in Pakistan, which explains the importance of Pakistan for Ethiopia.

Jamal Baker Abdullah added that there is going to be an agreement to start Ethiopian Airlines flights next month. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah wants to bring a trade delegation to Ethiopia under his leadership. He wished that KATI industrialists must join this delegation and visit Ethiopia.

He showed interest in visiting the Defence Exhibition IDEAS 2022 to be held in Karachi next month and is interested in buying defence equipment from Pakistan.

He said that very soon the President or Foreign Minister of Ethiopia will visit and formally inaugurate the embassy in Pakistan.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rahman said that Pakistani businessmen who are going to the European market for trade in dollars should focus on African markets because there are immense opportunities there.

He said that by starting flights of Ethiopian Airlines, a better access to African countries will be possible, which will increase bilateral trade, enormously.

He said that Ethiopia's economy is mostly based on imports, which will be a huge market for Pakistan’s agricultural, textile, medicine and other sectors. Instead of the European market, the investors of the world are now paying attention to the African market. India is also making great efforts to promote diplomatic relations and trade with African countries.

Zubair Chhaya, CEO of KATI Limited, said that we are delighted that the Embassy of Ethiopia is established. Pakistan imports coffee from Ethiopia; both countries must exchange delegations to promote trade.

He said that he is very grateful for the assistance of the Ethiopian ambassador to the flood victims.

Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia Ibrahim Tawab said that it is very important to establish a joint chamber between Pakistan and Ethiopia, while the start of flights between the two countries will create numerous opportunities.

He said that the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) should organize single-country exhibitions to showcase Pakistani products in Ethiopia so that the businessmen and investors of the two countries can connect.

UBG leader Khalid Tawab said there are many opportunities for trade in Ethiopia when the Ethiopian government should consider lifting the ban on trade in medicines and raw materials.

The acting chairman of the standing committee, Muslim Mohammadi, said that there have been relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan for 45 years, but the trade volume is very low. There is a lot of potential in the auto sector, especially from Pakistan, recently the Sazgar rickshaws were imported into Ethiopia. He said similarly, we can work on numerous other such products.

Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, Tariq Malik and others were present on the occasion.

