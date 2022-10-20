KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
295,501,209 176,150,354 7,890,774,770 4,655,659,326
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 604,832,767 (755,554,309) (150,721,541)
Local Individuals 6,082,253,713 (5,762,086,336) 320,167,376
Local Corporates 2,296,580,009 (2,466,025,844) (169,445,835)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments