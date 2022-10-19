Spot gold poised to retest support at $1,641

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is poised to retest a support at $1,641 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,614-$1,629 range.

The consolidation triggered by the support seems to be shaped into a triangle, which may turn out to be a bearish continuation pattern, as it developed after a drop.

Together with the drop, the triangle forms a more bearish pennant, which suggests a target far below $1,614.

A break above $1,657 may lead to a gain to $1,672.

On the daily chart, the support at $1,638 triggered a bounce, most of which was confined below $1,657.

Spot gold neutral in $1,641-$1,658 range

The weak bounce only signals a prevailing bearish sentiment.

Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave “a”, the ninth wave of a triple-zigzag.

A falling channel indicates a target around $1,536.