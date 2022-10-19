NA passes nine private bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly, Tuesday, passed as many as nine private members’ bills, majority of them had already sailed through the Senate, as well. However, the legislations were passed while Lower House apparently lacked quorum though it was not pointed out by any member.

Similarly, as many as 25 reports of Standing Committees on various bills were presented in the House. The members also introduced six bills in the house which were referred to the relevant Standing Committees for further deliberations.

The Lower House of the Parliament passed nine bills including,(i) the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022, (ii) the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022, (iii) the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 510), (iv) the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022, (v) the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Section 195), (vi) the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, (vii) the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2022, (viii) the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and (ix) the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The six bills that were introduced in the House are “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment in Article-204, and 209)”, “The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, and “The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2022”.

Earlier, Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju had said the construction of IJP Road from Faizabad to Pir Wadhai Morr will be completed within the stipulated time in April next year.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Aliya Kamran and others, he said the project was launched in October last year and its completion time is 18 months. He said progress on the project is 64 percent and there is no delay in its construction.

The minister also informed the House that extra deployment of traffic police has been made to facilitate the commuters till the completion of the project. He said a 3.5-kilometer-long road from N-5 to Faqir Ippi Road will be completed next month.

