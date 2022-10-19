All Pakistan Chartered Accountants Conference 2022: Message from Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Governor – SBP

TEXT: I would like to congratulate the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Pakistan for holding this conference and keeping the tradition of organizing important events for the economic and finance fraternity in a befitting manner.

Many organizations are now considering sustainability reporting to be beneficial for their business growth and are making progress towards embedding sustainability reporting into their corporate social responsibility programs because it improves corporate reputation, builds consumer confidence, increases innovation and brings improvement to the risk management processes. This leads the businesses to better decisions that deliver long-term value to stakeholders and society, while also ensuring sustainable financial returns to investors.

Considering the global developments to combat climate change, State Bank has already introduced green banking guidelines to encourage banks to integrate environmental risks into their credit risk assessment procedures. These guidelines also encourage banks to facilitate green businesses and reduce their impact on environment. State Bank in collaboration with multilateral development agencies intends to develop requisite competencies and skills on green & sustainable financing. All such initiatives will contribute towards enhancing the green financing opportunities for the businesses.

This conference is an important and timely initiative of ICAP, for finance and business professionals as it will provide them the platform to enrich their learning from the seasoned professionals and experts in their respective fields.

On behalf of the SBP, I would like to convey best wishes to ICAP for success of this event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022