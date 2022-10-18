AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
Oct 18, 2022
Private sector universities: Times higher education report terms UMT best in Pakistan

Press Release Published 18 Oct, 2022 06:57am
LAHORE: The latest report of Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 has placed the University of Management and Technology (UMT) at the 1st position among all private sector universities in Pakistan.

The ranking is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: Teaching, Research, Knowledge Transfer and International Outlook.

The title of the top private-sector university in Pakistan went to UMT, which was included in the 501-600 band, making it one of the top 600 universities in the world. It is also noteworthy that UMT ranked 2nd among public & private sector universities of Pakistan that participated in WUR 2023.

President UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad felicitated the UMT family on this remarkable achievement and said these results spoke volumes about the varsity’s focus on academic quality and research.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

University of Management and Technology Private sector universities Times higher education report Pakistan Education

