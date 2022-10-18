Process of by-elections peaceful: Cheema

LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Home and Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said the process of by-elections remained peaceful by and large across Punjab and the administration, police and other line departments performed duties in a professional manner.

Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that even the opposition candidates praised the steps being taken by the Punjab government, which professionally performed its duties irrespective of any political affiliation.

He highlighted that the PTI wants progress of the institutions in the country and is adhering to the constitution and the law according to its true spirit.

“Imran Khan is a loyal leader of the country and the nation whose cornerstone of politics is to strengthen the country and the nation,” he said, adding: “We are confronting the PDM mafia with a full force and strength. Insha Allah the coming period belongs to PTI and progress of the country.”

