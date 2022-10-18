LCCI members discuss problems with DC, Smeda CEO

LAHORE: LCCI President Kashif Anwar, along with Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, had two separate meetings with Deputy Commissioner Lahore and CEO Smeda Hashim Raza.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali said that a new fire policy has been formed and the plantation is also an important part of it. Concrete measures are being taken to prevent dengue. There were 9,800 cases in October of last year and only 1,350 cases have been registered till date in the same month of this year.

Chief Corporation Officer MCL Syed Ali Abbas also spoke on the occasion. LCCI executive committee members were also present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that the traders are major part of the population of Lahore and have important contribution in the economy. He said that the joint measures will be taken in collaboration of LCCI.

He said that the NOCs are not being issued those petrol pumps that have no fire hydrants. He said that in Lahore, particularly old buildings don’t have fire safety equipment.

He said that the deputy commissioner’s office will arrange meetings between LCCI, Rescue 1122 and Lahore Parking Company.

He said that non-availability of funds for parking plazas is a major issue as it is a multi-billion project. He said that the representation of Lahore Chamber in the committees is already being ensured and LCCI will be given representation in more committees.

Deputy Commissioner said that according to the orders of Lahore High Court, Deputy Commissioner is personally responsible for smog. The private sector should focus on fitness certification of the vehicles as share of vehicles in smog is 43% and requested to Vehicle Information and Communication System (VICS) certification.

He said that industrial units which are sealed by the concerned authorities are opened by itself. Now the FIR will be registered against such measures.

He said that the shining and green campaign has been launched in Lahore while the improvement work has already been started in 13 markets. Lahore Chamber should support the district government in its campaign against dengue and smog.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Lahore Chamber doesn’t support any illegal act but before issuing challan or registering FIR, the concerned businessman should be informed. It there is no improvement than these measures should be taken.

He said that there is an urgent need to install water hydrants in the markets to avoid heavy losses caused by the fire incidents. The traders of the respective markets are ready to bear the cost of these projects. He said that the representation of Lahore Chamber should be ensured in the administrative market committees.

LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood said that a walk should be arranged in collaboration with LCCI to create awareness about dengue and smog. He said that special camps should be established at Lahore Chamber and other places for fitness certification of the vehicles. He said that LCCI was partner of Punjab Revenue Authority and in case of any complaint, the LCCI was first taken into confidence.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Badami Bagh, Hall Road, Brandreth Road, Akbari Mandi, Mall Road, Circular Road, Ichra Market etc. are in a dire need of parking plazas to get rid of the parking problems. He also called to make markets encroachment free. He said that smog control is imperative but no industrial unit should be closed.

LCCI president said that as per the recently issued circular (Smog-2020/173/Coord-II), all the industrial units have been directed to install scrubbers and monitoring cameras to control pollution emissions otherwise fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000 will be imposed.

Meanwhile, CEO Smeda Hashim Raza said that the Business Week Idea is being launched soon which will focus on non-tech sectors. Micro-entrepreneurs, youth and SMEs will participate in it. Through this, the basic ideas will be found and will be selected in consultation with the Lahore Chamber and those willing to invest will be able to invest in it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022