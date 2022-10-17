AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares fall 1% as industrials, financials weigh

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2022 06:00pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed over 1% lower on Monday, hurt by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled down 1.21% at 8,983.74. On Friday, the index closed at 0.6% lower, but saw a weekly gain of 0.5%, a first in three weeks.

LOLC Holdings Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 6.9% and 3%, respectively.

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said on Sunday he discussed restructuring of the country’s debt with the finance minister of China, which is the largest bilateral lender of the island nation.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 69.6 million shares on Monday, from 117.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover was 1.88 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.18 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 136.1 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.83 billion rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares Colombo Stock Exchange CSE CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares fall 1% as industrials, financials weigh

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories