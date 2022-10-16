AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
Pakistan

Lawyers go on strike over Meskanzai’s murder

INP Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
QUETTA: The lawyers in Quetta on Saturday observed strike across the province against the killing of Former Balochistan High Court (BHC) chief justice (CJ) Mohammad Noor Meskanzai, in Kharan town a day earlier on Saturday.

The lawyers boycotted proceedings before different courts including Balochistan High Court (BHC) and its circuit benches. Black flags were hoisted over the courts across the province.

In a statement, Quetta Bar Association (QBA) president Ajmal Khan Kakar condemned the judge’s killing and announced a strike along with mourning for three days.

He said every citizen was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of the ex-BHC CJ Mohammad Noor Meskanzai. “We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must be immediately arrested and brought to book,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was gunned dead in Kharan district a day earlier.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nazeer Kurd said in a statement that the former BHC chief succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Quetta for medical assistance. He was targeted by an armed man inside a local mosque during Isha prayer.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Acting Governor Jan Mohammad Jamali and Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai served as BHC CJ from 2014 to 2018, whereas, he also performed the responsibility of Shariat court’s chief justice.

