Oct 16, 2022
Markets

Subdued business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 85,00 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 302 per kg.

