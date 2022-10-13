AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
AVN 82.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
BOP 5.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 81.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
FCCL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.52%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
GGGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.1%)
OGDC 76.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
TPLP 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
TRG 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.72%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,223 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,970 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.79%)
KSE100 42,042 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,586 Increased By 15.9 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm gains as ringgit weakens, rising stocks caps gains

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 11:49am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday, but traded in a tight range, as traders weighed weak ringgit-led demand prospects against rising inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 12 ringgit, or 0.32%, to 3,748 ringgit ($799.49) a tonne by the midday break.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.17% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

“The ringgit continued to depreciate to a fresh 24-year low following three successive months of U.S interest rate hikes, but lower ringgit alone is not sufficient to entice prospect of higher exports,” Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Palm Oil Analytics (POA) said in a conference in Malaysia’s Sabah state.

Rising supply and escalating negative macro factors, including rising inflation and interest rates, are depressing prices, Varqa added. Palm oil prices will remain volatile, Varqa said, adding that the contract will trend 3,700-4,000 ringgit in October to November, before declining further.

Palm oil may test support at 3,652 ringgit

LMC International, meanwhile, said palm oil prices will continue to decline to around 3,200 ringgit in the first quarter of 2023, and remain below 3,500 ringgit into the second half of that year as stocks build due to stiffer competition in larger rival Indonesia.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.8%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.3%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were fell 0.2%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,652 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,570 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm gains as ringgit weakens, rising stocks caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

ECC sharpens its focus on winter wheat crop

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Oil prices lose ground as market jittery over demand risks

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

IMF projects decline in govt gross debt

Read more stories