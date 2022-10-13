US oil may drop into $82.56-$84.68 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a support at $86.39 per barrel and drop into a range of $82.56 to $84.68.

The depth of the fall from $93.64 confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from $76.25, even though the fall closely observes a set of the retracements on the shorter uptrend from $79.14.

Three waves make up the fall.

The wave c may travel to $84.34, near $84.68. Resistance is at $88.10, a break above which may lead to a gain to $90.22.

On the daily chart, three black crows formed, which is a strong bearish reversal pattern.

It is certain that the bounce triggered by the support at $77.24 was over.

It is just a matter of time before oil breaks the support zone of $85.59-$86.11 and falls towards $81.14.

US oil may hover above $88.10 for one day before falling

The downtrend is riding on a wave C, the third wave of a bigger wave (C).

Both of these waves look incomplete.

A conservative target of $73.93 lies ahead.

An aggressive target will be $62.89.