AGL 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.58%)
AVN 81.66 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (4.03%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.72%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
PAEL 17.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.83%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.1%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WAVES 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,231 Increased By 33.1 (0.79%)
BR30 16,168 Decreased By -269.1 (-1.64%)
KSE100 42,065 Decreased By -90 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,597 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may hover above $88.10 for one day before falling

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 09:58am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may hover above a support at $88.10 per barrel on Wednesday or bounce towards $90.22 before falling again.

The support is identified as the 38.2% retracement of a wave c from $79.14, which has peaked at $93.64.

The corrective nature of the uptrend from $76.25 suggests a return of the price to this level in due course.

A realistic target will be either $86.39 or $84.68, both of which will be confirmed when oil break the support at $88.10.

A break above $90.22 could signal the continuation of the uptrend towards $91.52-$92.63 range.

US oil may test support at $89.96

On the daily chart, the two black candlesticks on Monday and Tuesday confirmed a reversal of the bounce triggered by the support at $77.24.

The support is established at the 123.6% projection level of a wave (C) from $123.68, which looks far from complete.

This wave may eventually travel into a range of $62.89 to $71.76.

US oil Russian oil exports

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may hover above $88.10 for one day before falling

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories