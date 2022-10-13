AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Imran ‘pioneered’ audio recording trend, claims Tarar

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Atta Ullah Tarar on Wednesday said that PTI chairman Imran Khan started the trend of audio recording and now he is maligning the national institutions over the issue.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Imran’s “dirty game” has been exposed and audio leaks have established it. He said the game he is playing by using a diplomatic cipher is for political motives.

He said that the PTI chairman had declared horse-trading a curse but himself was involved in it.

He said the politics of Imran Khan had damaged diplomatic relations with different countries and "this person is still putting the country's interests at stake for his political gains".

He further warned that Imran Khan would be answerable for his wrongdoings such as the foreign funding case, money laundering, etc.

The SAPM said the principal secretary to the former prime minister, Azam Khan, used to "present him with transcripts of audios every morning", adding before the start of office, they used to record, for their "nefarious purposes" but now he was criticizing institutions on audios leak, reflecting his double standards.

He said the recent situation in Swat and the poor law and order situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was the "failure of the provincial government" to maintain peace, which was restored by Pakistan's armed forces but the PTI leadership was disparaging the institutions and termed it as unfair.

