KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (October 12, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
272,231,010 158,164,570 8,807,441,196 4,668,701,453
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 495,874,705 (551,898,968) (56,024,263)
Local Individuals 8,096,127,249 (7,573,704,563) 522,422,685
Local Corporates 2,594,881,290 (3,061,279,712) (466,398,422)
===============================================================================
