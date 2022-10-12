AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance INDU (Indus Motor Company Limited) 960.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41%

Auto sector not to blame for rising current account deficit: IMC CEO

  • Ali Asghar Jamali says share of auto sector in import bill stands at mere 3%
Bilal Hussain Published 12 Oct, 2022 08:09pm
Follow us

Indus Motor Company CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said on Wednesday that food and petroleum imports, which cumulatively amounted to $27 billion in fiscal year 2021-23, are the biggest contributors to the current account deficit of Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters, he argued that the auto sector was not to blame for the surge in import bill.

“Despite highest ever sales last year (at 320,000 vehicles), auto sector added only $2.25 billion to the import bill,” Jamali said.

Tracking rupee’s movement, Indus Motor Company reduces car prices

“A drop in sales and production will not only deal a blow to the industry but also hit government’s revenue,” he said adding that the government could lose $1.5 billion in taxes.

“We understand that the government needs to take harsh measures to revive the economy but restrictions on import of completely-knocked down (CKD) units will not help counter current account deficit because auto sector contributes mere 3% to the import bill,” he added.

He also noted that import restrictions were affecting local vendors of Pakistan and threatening the livelihoods of more than three million labourers who are associated to the auto sector.

Jamali confirmed that IMC did not lay off any employee despite reduction in production to just 40% of the total capacity due to restrictions on CKD imports. He also feared that demand of vehicles was expected to halve due to the devastating floods which have impacted 33 million people.

Indus Motor Company massively increases car prices across entire lineup

“All imports are not of the same nature therefore, the authorities need to categorise them,” he stressed. “The government can restrict import of luxury goods while shipments of auto parts for local production should be allowed.”

The auto sector is termed mother of all industries as it has a multiplier effect of 10, Jamali said.

Moreover, a single job created by an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) can create 10 jobs in the allied sector.

Local part manufacturers and localisation-based industries are the biggest victims of import restrictions as IMC alone procures local parts worth over Rs270 million every day, he said.

Due to the measures taken by the government, numerous vendors are laying off employees, the IMC CEO said.

He highlighted that due to import and LC restrictions, almost all automakers of the country had to observe plant shutdowns for extended periods which has badly affected their productivity and revenue.

“The shutdowns are resulting in unemployment, loss of welfare to workers and many other issues,” he said.

Sharing his company’s plans, he stated that IMC announced to invest $100 million for local production of hybrids and locally manufactured Corolla Cross will be available in the market by next year (2023).

Local production of hybrids will also open doors for technology transfer, GDP increase, employment generation and exports, he opined.

imports Toyota Motor IMC Indus Motor Company Autoparts CKD

Comments

1000 characters

Auto sector not to blame for rising current account deficit: IMC CEO

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in money laundering case

IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in prohibited funding case

Govt reviews Swat situation, decides to assist KP in curbing terrorist activities

Winning streak ends: rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Pakistan's democratically elected civilian govt 'primary interlocutor' in bilateral ties: US

PM Shehbaz arrives in Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

inDrive to expand operations in five more cities in Pakistan

China needs $17 trillion in investments to meet climate goals, World Bank says

Biden vows consequences for US-Saudi relations after OPEC decision

Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda

Read more stories