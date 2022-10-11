US oil may test support at $89.96

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $89.96 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $88.39.

A wave c from $79.14 has completed around a resistance at $93.50, as confirmed by a small double-top around this level.

The pattern suggests a target of $89.48. Once oil fulfils this target, it is likely to slide more towards $87.41-$88.39 range.

Resistance is at $91.61, a break above which could lead to a gain to $92.52.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance zone of $92.80-$94.98.

The failure triggered a pullback towards a falling trendline.

US oil may fall into $89.96-$90.94 range

An immediate target is $89.20, a break below which could be followed by a drop to $85.59.

It must be noted that the pullback may turn out to be a continuation of the downtrend, which looks incomplete, as both the wave C and the wave (C) are yet to travel to their projected targets.