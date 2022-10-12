AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
Palm oil may test support at 3,652 ringgit

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 09:57am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,652 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling to 3,570 ringgit.

The contract failed to break a resistance at 3,858 ringgit and a falling trendline. The failure suggests a continuation of the downtrend from 4,495 ringgit.

The trend may extend below 3,220 ringgit.

A realistic target could be either 3,652 ringgit or 3,570 ringgit.

A break above 3,754 ringgit could lead to a gain to 3,824 ringgit.

On the daily chart, after many days of white candlestick, the first black candle appeared on Tuesday, following a failure of the contract to break a resistance at 3,891 ringgit.

Palm falls over 3%, end 7-day rally on higher inventory

This bearish candle signifies a pause or completion of the rise.

Palm oil may consolidate in the range of 3,647 to 3,891 ringgit for a few days, to form a pattern roughly symmetrical to the one between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21.

