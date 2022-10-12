Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

KARACHI: The Federal Republic of Germany has scaled up its support for the flood-hit Pakistan by another € 10 million and the total assistance now stands over € 60 million.

The German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz while talking to media during his visit to the flood affectees in Tando Jan Mohammad, Mirpur Khas district, vowed to accelerate the assistance for Pakistan saying the problem is not over, as large part of fertile land is still under waters.

He said: “Germany is supporting and standing with Pakistan during these difficult times. We are helping Pakistan’s relief efforts and we will do so for rehabilitation.” This amount will help deal with the staggering devastation.

To a query that Pakistan is paying the price of global powers who have greater contributions in carbon emissions, the CG responded that climate change is a global issue and we should not indulge into the debate of under developed, or developed world, or emerging world, rather we as global community should come forward address the issue, and work together for protection of the environment.

The CG showed its solidarity with the flood victims by providing funds amounting to 8,250 Euros (Rs 1.8 million) for medical camps and dry ration within the framework of their Micro Project Scheme.

The CG handed over the cheque to CEO, Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) Mervyn Lobo in a simple yet a dignified ceremony.

A Reverse Osmosis plant installed at one of the MALC at Tando Jan Mohammad was also inaugurated by the CG.

Dr Rüdiger Lotz also visited a medical camp and distributed ration to the affectees.

As per details released from the German Consulate in Karachi, the Micro Project Scheme is an initiative by the German Diplomatic and Consular Missions in Pakistan.

Under this scheme grants are provided to small projects carried out by Pakistani/International NGOs, particularly in the fields of energy efficiency, renewable energy, protection, sustainable use of natural resources, provision of water facilities, climate change, education and health improvement under the umbrella of the “Micro Project” scheme.

This scheme was first initiated in 1980, to support underprivileged groups of society and it aims at improving the basic needs of the poor and vulnerable groups of the population, by improving social/living conditions.

Heading the G7 Presidency this year, the federal government of Germany has put the fight against the climate and energy crises at the top of its agenda, thus sending out a strong signal for more climate action and energy security. Hence, in line with the current policy, the focus of our Micro Projects this year has also been on environment protection, sustainability and flood relief.

Germany has always been a supporter of MALC which is working across Pakistan in a public-private partnership since 1956 and providing services in the field of Leprosy, Tuberculosis Control, Prevention of Blindness, Community Based Inclusive Development (CBID) and Mother & Child Health Care (MCHC).

The flood-hit inhabitants of Sindh’s Tando Jan Mohammad taluka who have already lost their loved ones, homes, lifelong earnings and standing crops etc, in the recent ruthless flood, caused by the climate change, are now suffering from diseases like malaria, dengue, food-poisoning, diarrhea, typhoid, hepatitis, dehydration, etc as they have been drinking filthy flood-water for the last three months.

The community people complained that they have received no relief assistance yet. They urged the government and non-government organizations to visit the flood-hit areas with foodstuff, cloths, tents, and medicines.

This area host a sizeable number of people with disabilities like blindness, paralysis, mental disorder, etc. Health experts from MALC said this segment needs special attention both from the government and the community, particularly in disaster like situation; but unfortunately they are neglected, as usual.

Nearly 100 women and girls were present in the free medical camp at Jhuddo Taluka, of them 25 to 30 had complaints of mental disorder, blindness, paralysis etc.

During the visit, this scribe noticed homeless families living in several makeshift tents, donated by international philanthropic organizations most prominently The Read Foundation.

The farmers have requested the Sindh government to drain out flood water, so that some seasonal crops can be recultivated before December.

They also asked philanthropic organizations to visit the far-flung areas in district such as Jhuddo taluka, saying most of the relief goods have so far been distributed amongst the people settled on roadside makeshift tents.

They said over 2000 inhabitants of four villages in Jhaddo are the worst affectees of the recent rains and flood but they haven’t received relief assistance.

CEO MALC Mervyn Lobo told Business Recorder that his organization will be distributing ration packs amongst a few hundred families for the next three months.

In the next phase, he said MALC will start the permanent rehabilitation work such as construction of homes for the flood-hit residents. He said in last earthquake and floods, MALC constructed thousands of homes in Sindh and Balochistan.

However, the CEO MALC hoped that the German government has always supported Pakistan in the need of hour, and will continue this sprit in future as well.

