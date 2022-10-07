AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Oct 07, 2022
Germany announces additional €10mn aid for Pakistan's flood victims

BR Web Desk Published 07 Oct, 2022 09:30pm
The German government on Friday announced an additional €10 million in aid for flood victims in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The announcement was made by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a joint presser along with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Berlin.

Expressing sympathy for the families suffering due to the devastating floods, she said Pakistan is the most affected country by climate change.

The German Foreign Minister said the current devastation in Pakistan is a reminder to the world about the dramatic consequences of climate change.

Speaking about bilateral relations, she said Germany intends to diversify its relation with Pakistan in economic spheres.

She said German companies are looking forward to investing in Pakistan, particularly in infrastructure projects.

Bilawal renews call for urgent debt relief, aid

The German Foreign Minister also appreciated Pakistan's positive role in bringing stability to the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal called for translating the decades of goodwill and cooperation between Pakistan and Germany into a synergetic partnership for benefit of the two peoples.

Talking about recent floods, he said the climate catastrophe in Pakistan cannot be defined in words, as one-third of the country is underwater and one in seven Pakistani is affected.

The Foreign Minister said the floods have destroyed over a million houses and the country is also facing a looming food crisis due to it.

About Pak-German relations, he expressed the confidence that a mutual desire to deepen bilateral relations would prove to be win-win for both the countries.

