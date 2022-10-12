AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CFA Society Pakistan Message from Mohammad Shoaib, CFA Founding President (2002-2008)

Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
TEXT: It gives me immense pleasure to celebrate with everyone two decades of CFA Society Pakistan. The Society has moved from strength to strength thanks to the commitment of our volunteers and staff who all worked together to make the Society a strong agent for change in capital markets of the country. Over the years, the Society has worked closely with regulators, employers, universities, various associations, and all stakeholders in general.

I would also like to recognize the 39 founding members of CFA Society Pakistan and its first board of directors including Irum Ibrahim, CFA, Sohaib Umar, CFA, Rizwan Hameed Chapra, CFA, Irfan Ahmed Khan, CFA, Muhammad Sajid Farooqui, CFA and (late) Muhammad Sajid, CFA who played a pivotal role in laying a solid foundation for the Society.

I encourage all members to volunteer for,and contribute to, the mission of the Society.

CFA Mohammad Shoaib

