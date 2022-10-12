CFA Society Pakistan Message from Margaret Franklin, CFA President and CEO, CFA Institute

TEXT: While many things have changed in our industry, we will always require highly educated ethical professionals who pledge to put their client’s interests first. We [as investment professionals] play an essential function when it comes to providing capital to fuel economic growth and to help achieve financial security for individuals.

And we know that members of the CFA Society Pakistan reflect CFA Institute’s mission to promote the highest standards of ethics and professional excellence in the financial community for the ultimate benefit of society through their work every day.

On this 20th anniversary, I applaud the efforts your Society has made to engage stakeholders at all stages through their investment career journey, to advocate for investors through the work of key constituencies in the region, to convene colleagues in the industry to strengthen their networks, and to provide high quality professional development opportunities to those who are eager to excel.

Thank you to the Board, Members, Staff and Volunteers who have dedicated their time and resources to the success of this society. This milestone represents a shining testament to your efforts!

