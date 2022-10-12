KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (October 11, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
375,763,349 195,359,298 11,495,144,812 5,453,216,344
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 798,489,357 (738,382,755) 60,106,602
Local Individuals 10,699,163,525 (10,224,585,563) 474,577,962
Local Corporates 3,917,751,510 (4,452,436,074) (534,684,564)
