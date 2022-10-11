KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (October 10, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
331,430,825 179,446,535 13,259,860,405 6,521,368,583
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,207,930,844 (656,037,490) 1,551,893,354
Local Individuals 9,983,692,201 (9,640,672,786) 343,019,415
Local Corporates 5,143,970,472 (7,038,883,241) (1,894,912,769)
