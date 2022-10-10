AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

  • SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali administered the oath at the Governor's House
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 07:45pm
MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori on Monday took oath as the 34th governor of Sindh, Aaj News reported.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi approved his appointment under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh administered the oath at the Governor's House.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, MQM-P leaders Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and representatives of the business community attended the ceremony.

The position had fallen vacant after the resignation of former Sindh governor Imran Ismail in April.

Tessori's appointment as governor of Sindh comes as a surprise as he was earlier blamed for creating a divide within the party that led to the expulsion of seasoned politician Dr Farooq Sattar from the party fold.

Appointment of governors: Deadlock persists among coalition partners

Tessori returned to MQM-P ranks last month, stirring controversy as many within the party had expressed their reservations over his rejoining.

Deadlock over the constitutional appointment persisted for months as the coalition partners couldn't agree on a nominee.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given his final consent to give the coveted slot to MQM-P and consequently the party nominated Nasreen Jalil for the constitutional office in the province.

However, a PML-N leader who wished not to be named said that the notification of Nasreen Jalil’s appointment was put on hold following a well-launched campaign against her citing a 2015 letter she had purportedly written to Indian High Commission in Islamabad on alleged “lawlessness” created by the law enforcement agencies in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

Syed Amin-ul-Haq, a senior MQM-Q leader and Minister for Information Technology, on September 22 told the media that his party had forwarded the name of Nasreen Jalil and “very soon” the governorship of the province would be given to the MQM-P.

