Oct 09, 2022
Pakistan

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

  • Approval granted under Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 12:44pm
President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday approved the appointment of MQM-P’s Kamran Khan Tessori as the governor of Sindh, Aaj News reported.

The position fell vacant after the resignation of former Sindh governor Imran Ismail in April.

The president has given this approval under Article 101 of the Constitution.

Tessori's appointment as governor of Sindh comes as a surprise as he was earlier blamed for creating a divide within the party that led to the expulsion of seasoned politician Dr Farooq Sattar from the party fold.

Tessori returned to MQM-P ranks last month, stirring controversy as many within the party had expressed their reservations over his rejoining.

Deadlock over the constitutional appointment persisted for months as the coalition partners couldn't agree on a nominee.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had given his final consent to give the coveted slot to MQM-P and consequently the party nominated Nasreen Jalil for the constitutional office in the province.

Appointment of governors: Deadlock persists among coalition partners

However, a PML-N leader who wished not to be named said that the notification of Nasreen Jalil’s appointment was put on hold following a well-launched campaign against her citing a 2015 letter she had purportedly written to Indian High Commission in Islamabad on alleged “lawlessness” created by the law enforcement agencies in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

Syed Amin-ul-Haq, a senior MQM-Q leader and Minister for Information Technology, on September 22 told the media that his party had forwarded the name of Nasreen Jalil and “very soon” the governorship of the province would be given to the MQM-P.

