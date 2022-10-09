AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

  • Day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals
Muhammad Saleem Published October 9, 2022 Updated October 9, 2022 01:17pm
Follow us

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated across the country today (Sunday) with religious zeal and fervor.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country were offered in the mosques.

Special conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad are being held to pay respect to the Last Messenger of Allah Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW) whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole of mankind.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made to counter any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the citizens.

Eid Milad-un- Nabi to fall on Oct 9

President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated the nation and Islamic Ummah on the occasion.

He said the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity. Humanity had been awaiting the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for a long time, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Humanity was waiting for centuries for the arrival of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that he could dismiss dark clouds of ignorance, oppression, cruelty, and exploitation.

“Allah sent our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for the believers,” he added as he congratulated the nation.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a guide, support, and refuge for the oppressed, needy, orphans, widows, poor and slaves,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Muslims Holy Prophet (PBUH) mosques Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW)

Comments

1000 characters

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Nine killed as roof collapses in Chilas

UNGA adopts resolution expressing support for flood-hit Pakistan

Cash pay-out from PM’s Flood Fund: Dar informed of illegal deductions by agents

$1.6bn funding: PM tasks Dar to resolve SFD reservations

Rupee’s recovery: PM gives credit to Dar

OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says US’s Yellen

Govt’s solar projects initiative: KE shows interest in procurement of up to 500MW of power

Read more stories