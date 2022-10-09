Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated across the country today (Sunday) with religious zeal and fervor.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals. Special prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country were offered in the mosques.

Special conferences, events, and Mehfil-e-Milad are being held to pay respect to the Last Messenger of Allah Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (SAW) whose life and teachings are a beacon of light for the whole of mankind.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made to counter any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the citizens.

President Dr Arif Alvi felicitated the nation and Islamic Ummah on the occasion.

He said the arrival of the Prophet (PBUH) was good tidings for relieving the suffering of humanity. Humanity had been awaiting the arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for a long time, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Humanity was waiting for centuries for the arrival of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) so that he could dismiss dark clouds of ignorance, oppression, cruelty, and exploitation.

“Allah sent our last Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a blessing for the believers,” he added as he congratulated the nation.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a guide, support, and refuge for the oppressed, needy, orphans, widows, poor and slaves,” he added.

