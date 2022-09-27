Eid Milad-un- Nabi to fall on Oct 9

ISLAMABAD: Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on October 9 (Sunday) as the Rabiul Awwal moon has not been sighted in any part of the country.

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday chaired by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad while the meetings of the zonal committees were held in the zonal offices. The central committee did not receive evidence of the sighting of the moon from any part of the country, after which Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon was not visible.

According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Eid-i Miladun Nabi will be celebrated with devotion and respect on Sunday (October 9), across the country.