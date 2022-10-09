AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
IK’s chopper makes emergency landing

INP Published 09 Oct, 2022 05:51am
DI KHAN: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Dera Ismail Khan after it developed a technical fault on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

The PTI chief was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault and made an emergency landing near Adiala village due to a technical problem.

Second 'Imran' audio leak: another purported discussion on cipher strategy

The pilot managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village and Imran Khan departed to Islamabad from village by road.

