IK’s chopper makes emergency landing

DI KHAN: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Dera Ismail Khan after it developed a technical fault on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

The PTI chief was en-route to Islamabad from Dera Ismail Khan when pilot reported the fault and made an emergency landing near Adiala village due to a technical problem.

The pilot managed to safely land the helicopter near Adiala village and Imran Khan departed to Islamabad from village by road.