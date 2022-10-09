Prices of kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed a mixed trend in the prices of vegetables, a declining trend in the prices of wheat flour, ghee-cooking oil and pulses, and an increasing trend in sugar, chicken, eggs, and fruits prices, while a stabilising trend in cooked food items, fresh milk, yoghurt, spices, pulses, and tea prices.

The survey observed an increase in chicken price as it went up from Rs8,600 to Rs9,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs300 per kg against Rs285 per kg, while chicken meat price went up from Rs430 per kg to Rs460 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs7,000 per carton to Rs7,200 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs250 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a reduction as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went down from Rs1,600 per 15kg bag to Rs1,570 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,600 against Rs1,630 and the normal quality wheat flour bag price went down to Rs1,540 per 15kg bag from Rs1,560 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,570 per bag against Rs1,580.

The survey observed that retailers are charging their own prices in all parts of the cities owing to dysfunctional price monitoring committees. Moreover, special price control magistrates have also left the people at the mercy of profiteers.

People have complained that the government of Punjab-sponsored wheat flour is not available in the market, following a significant increase in the commodity prices. Traders told this correspondent that the government of Punjab as yet has not started supplying them the subsidised wheat flour, adding that before arrival of Pervez Elahi government, Punjab government was providing subsidised wheat flour bags to retailers, but for the past two month, the new administration has halted the supply as a result poor people are facing serious hardships.

On most of the Utility Stores Corporation-operated outlets shortage of wheat flour is still persisting as the stores are unable to cope with the demand following the government of Punjab’s decision.

Sugar price increased to Rs4,200 from Rs4,050 which in retail is being sold at Rs90-95 per kg, while some retailers are selling at Rs100 per kg.

Rice prices also remained unchanged as the best quality Basmati Rice is available at Rs11,200 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs290 per kg, normal quality Basmati Rice at Rs9,000 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs245 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs5,500 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs170 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed a reduction as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went down from Rs5,500 per carton to Rs5,250, which in retail is being sold at Rs380 per kg against Rs400 per pack. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda, Sufi, and others are available at Rs2,550 per 5kg pack against Rs2,700 per 5kg tin.

