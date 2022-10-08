AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Oct 08, 2022
Erdogan says will keep cutting rates ‘as long as I am in power’

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2022 07:34pm
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday that the central bank would continue to cut its policy interest rates every month for as long as he stayed in power, after it surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months.

“As long as this brother of yours is in this position, the interest will continue to fall with each passing day, each passing week, each month,” he told a rally in the western province of Balikesir.

Turkey inflation hits new 24-year high of 83% after rate cuts

Inflation has surged since November last year, as the lira slumped following cuts to the policy rate by the central bank, in an unorthodox easing cycle long sought by Erdogan.

